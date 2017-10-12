Top four players who will surely miss FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia

London, Oct 12: The World Cup is the biggest stage for any player to showcase and fight for their country to claim the most prestigious trophy of the World.
The recent primary qualification round of the World Cup has just ended and many big teams have already cemented their birth for the Russia 2018 final stages whereas some of the teams are hanging with the hope of qualifying for playoffs later.
However, in the meanwhile, there are also some big countries who have failed to get past the group stage to be selected for next stage, causing an upset among fans.
Footballing nations like Chile, Wales, Netherlands all have failed to put their name in the folklore of next year's World Cup.
Now here is a list of top four players who have to sit out from playing in the World Cup next year:
Arturo Vidal (Chile)
Chile star midfielder Arturo Vidal has to sit out in their last match against Brazil where they lost to Brazil 3-0 to see his Chile side miss out on a major opportunity for a place at the World Cup out of the blue since 2006.
La Roja went into the last matchday sitting third in the South American standings, however, a win for Argentina, a draw between Peru and Colombia and their defeat against Brazil saw them drop three points to end 6th - one spot below the playoff put.
Alexis Sanchez (Chile)
Another big star of Chile who did his best to get Chile to the World Cup, scoring seven goals, just behind top scorer Edinson Cavani in the South American qualifying top-scorers list, but failed to reach the promised mark.
The Copa America champions paid the cost for losing three of their last four qualifiers, ensuring that a team of South America's best in both 2015 and 2016 won't be available in next World Cup.
Gareth Bale (Wales)
The last couple of years has been positive for Wales who reached the Euro 2016 semi-finalists surprising everyone but failed to gain even a playoff spot after a 1-0 defeat in their last match against by the Republic of Ireland, which means Madrid superstar Bale has to wait for another year to appear at the highest level of competition.
Bale could not play in the match due to an injury, however, his rest squad could ensure a victory which could have salvaged them a play-off encounter as they finished third in the group.
Argen Robben (Holland)
After claiming the third spot in 2014 World Cup an exclusion of the Oranges is a big upset for the football fans. And the most saddening part of the incident is the football will miss seeing Argen Robben play in a World Cup again.
The Bayern Munich star run riot at the 2014 World Cup and scored four goals. However, this time he could not ensure his team of a playing spot in next World Cup as they just finished third in group league, finishing behind Sweden on goal difference. The winger also shortly announced his retirement from the international stage after their failure to book a seat for Russia.