Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Torres brace sees Spain claim European Under-19 Championship

By Opta
Ferran Torres hit a brace to help Spain win the European Under-19 Championship
Ferran Torres hit a brace to help Spain win the European Under-19 Championship

Yeravan (Armenia), July 28: Ferran Torres hit a brace as Spain beat Portugal 2-0 to win the European Under-19 Championship on Saturday (July 27).

La Roja followed up their triumph at June's continental U21 tournament with another success in Armenia.

Torres opened the scoring in the 34th minute against last year's champions, converting a left-wing cross from Sevilla prospect Bryan Gil.

The Valencia forward struck again six minutes into the second half, turning and rifling home from inside the box to settle the Iberian derby.

Captain Abel Ruiz had a great chance to add a late third for Spain but scuffed his effort wide, before tempers boiled over in the closing stages.

Spain celebrated victory in the annual competition for the first time since 2015, when Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Rodri featured.

More FERRAN TORRES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue