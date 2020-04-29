Tottenham academy stars who could save Mourinho millions in transfer fees in Summer

Bengaluru, April 29: Tottenham Hotspurs has not had the best outcomes in recent years in the transfer market due to their cautious money spending.
Moreover, the decision of building a new stadium may have a big role in that. And now due to the ongoing pandemic and the undesirable prospect of missing out on European football next Summer, the London based side could again face devastating financial impact further.
At such a moment Spurs' rich history of promoting academy players could help them save millions in the market. Tottenham's academy has proved to be very successful in the past with a number of players progressing to the first team and here are four players who can be involved in the squad next Summer:
Troy Parrott
Harry Kane will arguably be the number one choice for the number 9 role but as his deputy, Mourinho does not have much of an option. Instead of looking for a forward in the market, the Portuguese could now look to promote the talented 18-year-old forward next season if there's financial restriction.
Although Mourinho remained reluctant to play him this season even after Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn succumbed to injury suggesting the player is still not ready for senior football.
However, given Parrott's dream form for the reserve side, the Irishman surely deserves a chance in the first team and hopefully, that will come sooner rather than later next season.
Japhet Tanganga
The youngster is definite to have a big role to play next season after impressing Mourinho since the new year. The centre-back has already proven that he is ready to consume pressure and fight for his place in the starting XI despite Mourinho using him away from his favoured position.
Mourinho has been criticised in the past for not using academy players in his first-team but he definitely has faith in Tanganga given he has played him in six games so far. With the rebuilding process, the Portuguese may consider him as a long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who will leave in the Summer.
Dennis Cirkin
Another big prospect sparking from the academy the 18-year-old could have a role to play next season as well. The young left-back has already been mentioned by Mourinho as a promising aspect and has been training with the senior squad since the last few months. Spurs don't have any viable option in the left-back role apart from Ben Davies. It has forced Mourinho to use centre-back Vertonghen, Tanganga and winger Sessegnon in that part. Now with Danny Rose set to leave in the Summer, Mourinho could get a direct replacement with Cirkin without spending a penny.
Malachi Walcott
Cirkin is not the only youngster to train with the first team so far this season. The 18-year-old defender has also been training regularly with the senior side lately. Mourinho also has handed him a debut against Leipzig in the dying minutes and reportedly is highly rated by him. With concern over Juan Foyth's development, the young defender could just sneak in a place in the side if he can impress the manager in pre-season.