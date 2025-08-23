Football Tottenham Secures Impressive 2-0 Win Against Manchester City Under Thomas Frank In a strong performance, Tottenham defeated Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha ensured Spurs' perfect start to the Premier League season under Thomas Frank. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Tottenham Hotspur continued their impressive start to the Premier League season by defeating Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha scored in the first half, securing Spurs' second consecutive league win under manager Thomas Frank. Johnson's goal came after a VAR review overturned an offside decision, while Palhinha capitalised on a mistake by City's James Trafford just before halftime.

Despite Manchester City's efforts, they struggled to respond effectively. Their best chance came when Rodri's header was saved by Guglielmo Vicario in the 76th minute. City managed only two shots on target in the second half. Trafford redeemed himself slightly with a double save late in the game, but it was not enough to change the outcome.

Tottenham's victory marked their first back-to-back away league wins against Manchester City since May 2010. This result also extended their record of scoring at least twice in each of their last five Premier League visits to the Etihad Stadium. The team's strong performance has set a positive tone for their season.

Brennan Johnson's contribution was significant as he became the first Welsh player since Aaron Ramsey in 2014-15 to score in both of his team's opening two Premier League matches. His composed finish from Richarlison's cross broke the deadlock and set Spurs on their way to victory.

Thomas Frank achieved a notable milestone by becoming only the third manager to defeat Pep Guardiola away in the league with two different clubs, joining Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte in this exclusive group. This accomplishment highlights Frank's tactical acumen and ability to inspire his team against top opposition.

This victory also serves as a reminder of Tottenham's previous success at this venue, having won 4-0 in last season's corresponding fixture. The team's ability to perform consistently well at such a challenging ground is commendable and bodes well for their prospects this season.

Overall, Tottenham's disciplined performance and strategic execution were key factors in their triumph over Manchester City. As they continue their campaign, maintaining this level of play will be crucial for sustaining their early momentum and achieving further success.