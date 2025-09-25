Football Tottenham Demonstrates Strong Control In EFL Cup Victory Against Doncaster Rovers In a commanding performance, Tottenham secured a 3-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup. Thomas Frank commended his team's control and highlighted key contributions from players ahead of their next match against Newcastle United. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 5:04 [IST]

Thomas Frank expressed satisfaction with Tottenham's performance during their 3-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup third round. Spurs showcased dominance in the first half, scoring twice within three minutes. Joao Palhinha executed a remarkable overhead kick, and Jay McGrath inadvertently scored an own goal. Brennan Johnson sealed the win with a late goal, setting up a clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park in the next round.

Tottenham's progression in the EFL Cup remains impressive, having advanced from 18 of their last 19 ties against lower-division teams. Their only setback came in the 2019-20 season when they lost on penalties to Colchester United. In this match, Spurs generated 1.6 expected goals, with 0.8 coming from their 14 first-half shots out of a total of 18 attempts.

Frank was pleased with the team's overall performance, particularly highlighting their control and chance creation in the first half. "First and foremost, happy with the win, happy with the clean sheet and happy that we are through to the next round. That was the aim," Frank stated. He noted that they could have scored more, as players like Mathys Tel and Rodri Bentancur had significant opportunities.

The second half saw a dip in Tottenham's cohesion, according to Frank. He acknowledged that they lost possession too easily and praised Doncaster for their brave approach. "The pressure was not top but also praise to Doncaster," he said, recognising their efforts to challenge Spurs.

Mathys Tel started against Doncaster, marking his fourth appearance since joining from Bayern Munich. He attempted two shots (worth 0.2 xG) and engaged in numerous duels, ranking second among his teammates after Kevin Danso. Despite not scoring, Frank was impressed by Tel's contribution and hopes he will soon find his scoring form.

"I don't think he has a bad run, if I'm honest," Frank commented on Tel's performance. He praised Tel's hard work and positioning during matches, particularly noting his improvement against West Ham as a striker.

Looking Ahead

Frank emphasised that while Tel's end product needs improvement, his overall performance is progressing well. "In terms of performance, that was a step up," Frank remarked about Tel's involvement in key situations during the game.

The upcoming match against Newcastle United presents another challenge for Tottenham as they aim to maintain their strong form in cup competitions. With players like Tel showing promise, Spurs look forward to building on their recent success.