Tottenham will overcome rough patch – Lamela

London, September 21: Erik Lamela has no concerns over Tottenham's ability to halt their poor run of form, but acknowledged that Mauricio Pochettino's side must change if they are to improve.

Spurs surrendered the lead to fall to a 2-1 Champions League defeat at Inter on Tuesday (September 18), suffering a third loss on the bounce in all competitions.

Brighton and Hove Albion are next up on Saturday (September 22), with Tottenham in the hunt for a first win since last month's 3-0 victory over Manchester United.

And Lamela, who made his first start of the season at San Siro on the back of scoring a late consolation against Liverpool, has full confidence Tottenham will bounce back.

"I believe in this team that we can do better," he told Omnisport at the launch of FIFA19.

"We can play much better and everyone knows it. At the moment it is a difficult period but the times, the winning times, will come.

"Obviously, we have to change something about our last few games, we didn't play our best level.

"We now wait and it is important to know when to change something and we are working on it."

Pochettino came out fighting after the defeat in Italy, insisting that his decision to leave Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld out of the squad should be respected, adding that Tottenham's other players "are not s***".

Lamela, though, does not think that Pochettino's anger was unjustified.

"No, I don't think so, obviously he's our manager and he will defend us and that's it," said the Argentina international.

"Honestly, I don't know if we deserved to lose this game, but the mood when you lose in the dressing room wasn't very good.

"We now have to keep thinking about the competitions, thinking about the next game is the most important and Saturday we will play another big game (against Brighton)."

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
