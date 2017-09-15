Tottenham Hotspur 'played like adults': Toby Alderweireld

New Delhi, Sep 15: Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has claimed that he was impressed by the tactical maturity his team showed in their 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night and suggested the North London side “played like adults” in their Champions League opening fixture at Wembley.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men claimed their first European win since the last season at their temporary home ground Wembley where they ultimately go out at the group stage in consecutive Champions League and Europa League.
The team also struggled to win earlier this season before last week at Wembley. Many believed that Spurs tactical inability to get hold the game in European stage and pressure to perform at top level had made vulnerable in European competition.
However, after an impressive win against Bundesliga Giants at their home ground defender Alderweireld suggested that his team has now improved in a much more calculated and counter-attacking way, and suggested that the previous experience of the competition has made them develop with such maturity.
“We didn't play like children,” the Belgian international said. “We played like adults. It wasn't going our way but we fought, we kept compact, we tried to be dangerous when we came out. We did that in the first half and the second half was better. Like I said, we could have been better and scored a lot more. We learned quick. We have to learn quick. It's a good step from last season and a good start, and we're happy with it.”
“Everybody knew what we had to do. We have more experienced players, they know what to do now in those kinds of situations. They keep their heads calm and bring what they have to bring.
“It’s very important, at Wembley as well. We've played some good games here but didn't get the points. Now, especially with the team effort, the first half wasn't easy. We learnt from last season. We didn't play well but we fought, we were compact, didn't get a lot of chances. Second half was a lot better, we could have score two or three times more. It was a very important first step but it's one win. We're very happy with it.
“Every game is different but with three points in the bag, we can be confident in the next game. We'll see how we play there but this is a good result.”