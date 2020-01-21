Tottenham Hotspur target Leicester City flop Islam Slimani, a good move?

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Tottenham Hotspur's poor start to the season saw Mauricio Pochettino lose his job and an opportunity opened up for Jose Mourinho to revive his reputation. However, things have not gone well for the Special One at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
In fact, things have gone bad to worse for the Lilywhites. And, to add further worries to the manager, the club's talisman Harry Kane has suffered an injury that could see him miss the rest of the season and even the Euro 2020.
With Kane set to miss the rest of the season with the hamstring injury, Mourinho is reportedly trying his best to make the best use of the January transfer window to add a new striker to lead the line.
As per reports in England, the north London side is set to make a shock loan move for Leicester city flop Islam Slimani. The report has emerged after it was reported that Spurs failed to sign Porto striker Ze Luis due to issues with the work permit for the Cape Verde international.
Slimani could prove to be a decent short-term alternative to Kane for Spurs. Even though his time at Leicester City has been pretty disappointing, his overall career has been pretty impressive. The 31-year-old has revived his career to an extent this season while on loan to AS Monaco this season. In 14 games for the Ligue 1 side this campaign, he has found the back of the net seven times while creating seven more for his teammates.
Before his time in England, the Algerian international used to be one of the best strikers in the Portuguese League. He scored 57 times for Sporting Lisbon in 111 games for the Portuguese giants in three seasons. Also, he is a proven striker at the international level as well as finding the back of the net 30 times in 69 games for the reigning African champions.
The 31-year-old Algerian joined Leicester City for a then club-record £29million back in 2016 ad managed to score only 13 goals in 46 games. It is certainly not a good return from a player of his calibre but at Leicester City, he was used in a different manner.
The Algerian has the qualities to become an ideal Jose Mourinho type striker. He excels in the air and is very strong. And, Mourinho loves to have such players leading his attack. On a loan deal, Slimani could prove to be a decent deal for Spurs.