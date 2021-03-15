Tottenham Hotspur want Southampton defender, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 15: As per reports, Tottenham Hotspur have registered their interest in Southampton centre-back Jannick Vestergaard. It is understood that the Lilywhites could make an offer for the Danish international this summer and he could also be up for grabs on the cheap as his contract in up for expiry in the summer of 2022.
Spurs took advantage of a similar situation of Southampton last summer when they signed another Danish international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for a bargain fee of just £15 million. The combative midfielder has been one of the first names on the team sheet under Jose Mourinho and could well be reunited with his compatriot and former club teammate at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next campaign.
Spurs have continuously tweaked their central defensive pairing numerous times this season, with Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Joe Rodon all fighting for a first-team spot. It is quite evident that Jose Mourinho is far from happy with his options at the heart of the defence and therefore, a strong addition in defence looks in the cards. And, Vestergaard has what it takes to prove a solid signing by the North London club.
The 28-year-old central defender has played in 20 of Southampton's 28 Premier League games so far this season and in the games he missed, the Saints have missed him dearly. Over the Christmas period when the former Hoffenheim star seven league matches due to a knee injury, Southampton could register a win just once. They also conceded a total of 16 goals in those games, including the infamous 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United.
Vestergaard has everything in his locker to be considered a modern-day centre-back. He has been a commanding presence at the heart of the Saints defence, with his exceptional aerial presence, aggressive tackling and leadership. The 28-year-old also excels when it comes to intercepting dangers and his positioning is also quite good.
The Danish international also excels on the ball and is a brilliant passer of the ball. He is very much comfortable when he is in the possession and can also push forward with the ball occasionally. The 6 ft 6 in, who is the tallest outfield player in the Premier League right now, has what it takes to improve the Spurs defence and can prove to be a solid signing especially if he is available on the cheap.