Tottenham let Sessegnon join Hoffenheim on loan

London, October 5: Tottenham have allowed Ryan Sessegnon to leave on a season-long loan to Hoffenheim.
Sessegnon struggled to establish himself in the first team at Spurs after arriving from Fulham for a reported £25million in August 2019.
The 20-year-old will now look to continue his development with the Bundesliga side, who will also participate in the Europa League this season.
"Hoffenheim stands for the successful training and development of young players," said Sessegnon in a statement.
"I hope that the move will give me match experience in one of the best professional leagues in the world and I'm looking forward to playing in Europe."
Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen added: "Ryan Sessegnon is a very talented and fast winger with a strong left foot.
"After the serious injuries suffered by Ermin [Bicakcic] and Stafy [Konstantinos Stafylidis], both of whom will not be available for several months, we were looking for a high-quality addition to our squad and are very happy to have found one in Ryan."
Versatile left-sided player Sessegnon made 12 appearances in all competitions for Spurs last season, scoring once and assisting another.