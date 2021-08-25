Tottenham linked with Granada defender: Good addition to the squad?

Bengaluru, August 25: Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is seemingly wasting no time in trying to bolster his squad and despite landing Atalanta defender Cristian Romero earlier, is still in the market for another centre-back.
Spurs had previously targeted a move for Pau Torres and Jules Kounde but failed in their efforts. It is now understood that the north London side are looking for a cheaper alternative and have hand-picked Granda CF defender Domingos Duarte.
Duarte's impressive time with Granada
Duarte started out at the academy of Estoril but was a late bloomer and had to wait for a senior call-up till he turned 23. He has had a couple of stints with Belenenses, Chaves and Deportivo La Coruna and only made a move to Granada in the summer of 2019 on a permanent basis.
Since making the move, he has been an ever-present member of the La Liga side and has impressed onlookers with his steady display. He featured in 29 games last season and helped the club finish the league campaign at the top half of the table.
A towering defender who stands at 6’4″, he is not only good in the air but also is equally skilled at covering the ground and dispossessing opposition attackers.
Transfer Fee
The Portuguese international still has two years left in his deal and reportedly has a release clause of €30 million. Spurs meanwhile reportedly have only offered €10 million for the defender.
The Spanish side is apparently ready to sell the defender lower than the clause but it is understood that Spurs' first offer for him is pretty unsatisfactory. It now remains to be seen whether Spurs come back with an improved offer before the transfer window closes.
Should Spurs sign him?
Spurs have done comparatively well in the backline so far but there's no doubt Duarte would be a welcome addition to the side. Spurs would compete at four tournaments this year and having a good bench strength would be a big factor in the long run.
The 26-year-old may not be an immediate starter on the side, however, should prove to be a great cover for the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier or Cristian Romero. If Spurs can get a deal done in the region of €10 million, he could be a great addition to the team.