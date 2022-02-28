Tottenham monitoring these two keepers as potential Hugo Lloris replacement

Bengaluru, Feb. 28: Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly searching the market for a goalkeeper this summer as they seek a replacement for Hugo Lloris.
The priority for Spurs is to find a dependable long-term replacement for Lloris, who is coming to the end of his career at the north London side.
The
35-year-old
although
signed
a
new
contract
until
2024
very
recently
but
there's
no
doubt
the
French
international
is
slowly
losing
his
touch
as
a
first-choice
keeper.
Moreover, with on-loan second choice keeper Pierluigi Gollini failing to match the standard to be a long-term option it is understood that the Premier League club is seeking a better replacement. The upcoming summer transfer window could be the perfect time to bring in a fresh face and as per rumours, these are the two keepers the club are monitoring closely:
Unai Simon
Spurs are reportedly keeping tabs on the Athletic Bilbao keeper over a summer acquisition. The Spanish international has been in outstanding form lately for the LaLiga side and even has cemented himself as a first choice in the national set-up. He has spent his entire career to date with the Basque club and has a contract until 2025 at San Mames. But as per rumours, Spurs are likely to test their resolve in Summer.
Alban Lafont
The young Nantes keeper is another one who is reportedly on Spurs' wishlist. Lafont has been putting in impressive performances for Nantes for the last couple of years and has also been tipped to replace Lloris at the international stage as well. Spurs as a result are reportedly seeking to integrate him slowly into the team ahead of Lloris over a transitional period.
Apart from them, the North London side have also been linked with England duo Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson but the rumours are still on the preliminary stage.