Tottenham to offer midfield sensation Dele Alli new deal

Bengaluru, October 8: North London giants Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly confident that England ace Dele will pen a new mega-money contract.
The 21-year-old is currently in the process of changing agents and has attracted interest from a host of Europe's biggest sides which is hardly surprising following his amazing run of form since he joined Spurs from Football League minnows MK Dons.
The English international signed a new six-year deal with the club last September and currently takes home around £50,000-a-week but Spurs are looking to take no chances as the midfielder continues to be courted by the biggest clubs in Europe.
The Lilywhites are expected to offer him £80,000-a-week as part of his new deal, according to The Telegraph.
He will be catching up with the club's top earners, Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, if he puts pen to paper and commits to the new contract.
Spurs have been put on red alert after the England ace revealed his decision to leave long-term representative Rob Segal when their current agreement expires.
The club are allegedly concerned that if he signs with a 'super agent' like Jorge Mendes or Mino Raiola, they will struggle to tie him down with a long-term contract as the big agents will want to broker a move to get good money.
Mauricio Pochettino is in the process of drafting a new offer and believes they can reach an agreement before the attacking midfielder formally changes his agent.
The 21-year-old appears to have gone off the boil this season and has found himself in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons and that will definitely concern the Spurs hierarchy.
He has been warned by the Tottenham boss to stop diving after he picked up a needless yellow card during a 4-0 win against Huddersfield.
With Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona hot on the tail of the young midfield sensation, Spurs will be sweating until they officially ties the Englishman down with a new long-term contract.