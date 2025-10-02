Why did Ravichandran Ashwin Pull Out of ILT20 Auction midway after going Unsold in 1st Round?

Football Tottenham Spurs Demonstrate Strong Comeback Mentality In Recent Matches Against Bodo/Glimt And Brighton Tottenham Hotspur has adopted a resilient comeback mentality, recovering from late deficits in recent matches. Kevin Danso emphasises the importance of maintaining this mindset as they prepare for their upcoming game against Leeds United. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

Kevin Danso believes Tottenham's resilience has been key in their recent performances. Spurs have shown a strong mentality by recovering from deficits in several matches, including a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League. This comeback spirit has been evident in three of their last four games, where they managed to equalise after trailing.

Reflecting on their recent Champions League match, Danso expressed his thoughts on SpursPlay: "Obviously we wanted more from the game, we wanted to win. Unfortunately, we didn't, but as I said, we showed a great mentality to come back from 2-0 down."

Leeds United remain unbeaten at Elland Road this season in the Premier League. They have secured one win and two draws in their three home matches so far. Midfielder Sean Longstaff emphasised the importance of their home crowd's support in maintaining this record.

Longstaff shared his excitement about playing at Elland Road: "Hopefully we can keep putting in performances and picking up points to stay in the league because, ultimately, there is nothing better than playing in this stadium when it is in the Premier League."

Sean Longstaff has been instrumental for Leeds since making his first start on August 30. He leads the Premier League with 19 tackles, tied with Spurs' Joao Palhinha. Additionally, Longstaff has created eight chances and contributed a goal and an assist against Bournemouth.

Richarlison could reach a milestone by making his 250th Premier League appearance for Tottenham. If he plays, he will join an elite group of Brazilian players who have achieved this feat. Michail Antonio was the last player to score on his 250th appearance.

Tottenham's Winning Streak at Elland Road

Tottenham have enjoyed success at Elland Road recently, winning their last two league visits. A victory would mark their third consecutive away win against Leeds for the first time. In the current season, Spurs have collected seven points from three away games.

Their recent form contrasts with previous struggles on the road, where they managed only seven points across 11 away matches (W2 D1 L8). Leeds have lost nine of their last 11 encounters with Tottenham, including four consecutive defeats.

Set-Piece Goals and Defensive Challenges

This season, Leeds have excelled at scoring from set-pieces with four goals but have also conceded six goals from similar situations. Only West Ham have allowed more set-piece goals with eight. Despite these defensive challenges, Leeds maintain an impressive unbeaten home run that began in September 2024.

Their last two home games against Spurs ended unfavourably with heavy losses: 4-0 during Marcelo Bielsa's final match and 4-1 before relegation in 2023. No team has scored four goals in three consecutive away matches at Elland Road.

Match Prediction and Probabilities

The probability of Tottenham winning stands at 43.5%, according to Opta statistics. Leeds United have a 31.3% chance of victory while a draw is estimated at 25.2%. These figures reflect Tottenham's recent dominance over Leeds and their strong away form this season.

The upcoming match between these teams promises excitement as both sides aim to continue their respective streaks—Tottenham seeking another win at Elland Road and Leeds striving to maintain their unbeaten home record.