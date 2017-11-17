Tottenham star Eric Dier sends warning to Arsenal ahead of North London derby

London, Nov 17: Tottenham Hotspur versatile midfielder Eric Dier has fired a stern warning to their league rival Arsenal ahead of their Noth London derby of this week hinting that the Gunners have to go through an in-form Christian Eriksen who is in the best form of his career.
Dier came back from a superb international break this week, captaining England in the 0-0 draws with Brazil and Germany however still it was his teammate, Eriksen who stood out as truly newsworthy.
The attacking Dane delivered a man-of-the-match performance during Denmark's second leg World Cup playoff match against the Republic of Ireland and after trailing by one goal, scored a hattrick to help his team winning the game 5-1 and qualify for Russia 2018.
His excellent performance also made Danish coach Age Hareide suggesting that Eriksen should be among the world's best 10 players and while talking about his team-mate, the 23-year-old former Sporting Lisbon player, Dier also raved about his Spurs teammate's recent form.
Dier said: "It's great for Tottenham that Eriksen's continuing to excel.
"We're seeing the best Christian Eriksen we've ever seen at the moment. Hopefully, he can keep going."
Tottenham will lock hor against their fierce rival Arsenal this week at the Emirates. Spurs won the last meeting with Arsenal at White Hart Lane last season, with decisive goals from Kane and Alli. This time they will be hoping for a similar result and will be looking for his side to continue their good run of form away from home as the Gunners are still struggling in the league to maintain their form on a regular basis.
Wenger's side are currently sixth in the league whereas Spurs are third, four points above their rival and a win could see them move into second place above Manchester United if Jose Mourinho's side fails to win against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.