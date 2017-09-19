Tottenham target offered new huge contract

Bengaluru, September 19: Tottenham could deal a major blow as their long-term target and Leicester City winger Demarai Gray is said to be offered a bumper new deal to stay at King Power Stadium.
The Foxes have offered to double the Tottenham and Bournemouth target’s £25,000-a-week deal after turning down bids this summer for the midfielder.
Gray, 21, has been frustrated with lack of time on the pitch and the Cherries tried to swoop with a £30million offer. But according to The Mirror, Foxes chiefs believe the England Under-21s starlet will agree to extend his current deal, which runs out in 2020.
Leicester City signed the pacey winger from Birmingham for just £3.5million in 2016 and regard him as a huge prospect and are not prepared to lose him under any circumstance.
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare is a big fan of Gray and regard him highly but is yet to hand him a Premier League start this season.
Gray has come on as a substitute in all five Premier League games this season and is desperate for more game time. While, the wantaway winger Riyad Mahrez failed to secure an exit this summer and has so far kept his place in the starting XI performing pretty well.
Discussing Gray’s future, Shakespeare said: “I’ve said and stated a long time ago that for me Demarai has a big future and I want it to be with this football club.
“He is very well thought of and hopefully we can resolve that contract, which is on-going.
“He wants more game time and in an ideal world we want to give him that and he wants to develop here.
“But having spoken to him since the window closed, I know he is in a good place.”
We have to wait and see what awaits the talented winger in the future. Will he stay with the Foxes or look for pastures? Only time will tell.