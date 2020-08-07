Football
Tottenham want Championship star, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, August 7: If reports in England are to be believed, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Brentford star Said Benrahma who is already in the radar of London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

It is rumoured that Jose Mourinho is keen on adding more depth to his squad ahead of his first full season in charge of the Lilywhites and he is a huge admirer of the 24-year-old.

Here, we analyse whether the Algerain would be a good signing for Spurs or not.

Career so far

At 24, Benrahma is a bit of a late bloomer but he has shown in two successive seasons that he is too good for the Championship and deserves to be playing in the top tier with or without Brentford. He has been absolutely phenomenal for the Blues in past couple of seasons since his move to Griffin Park from Nice and it is no wonder why he is so much in demand.

Style of play

Benrahma has been the key player for Brentford in attack this season which can be gauged from his average of 3.8 shots per game. He has attempted 2.1 key passes and completed three dribbles per game from which his quality on the ball is quite evident.

Do Spurs need him?

Spurs should be looking for additions at right back, centre back, central midfield and even up front, but Benrahma does not seem like a necessity. If available for a reasonable amount, he can prove to be a great deal, but such a signing makes least sense especially in this particular transfer window when most clubs are looking to take a rather conservative approach in the market.

CPL 2020: Players proceed to quarantine
Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 10:03 [IST]
