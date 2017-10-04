Australia have their task cut out against Syria

Bengaluru, October 5: Australia have their task cut out as they take on Syria in the World Cup continental play-off tie at Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaca, Malaysia, tomorrow (October 5).
Political unrest in the country has forced Syria to play most of their home matches at Melaca where they are unbeaten and that should be a cause of worry for the Socceroos, especially with some concerns raised about the pitch by their goalkeeper Mitch Langerak.
WATCH: @Socceroos keeper Mitch Langerak says the side is expecting to play on a bad pitch in Melaka - https://t.co/U6mYGyuFkD #GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/1k1NdvxdRC— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) October 4, 2017
Both sides, who look strong on paper, finished third in their respective qualifying groups as they narrowly missed out on automatic progression to Russia 2018, but they now have a second chance to advance via the play-off route.
Having appeared at three successive World Cups, AFC Cup champions Australia went into the third round of qualifying as one of the favourites but, after winning their opening two fixtures, drew four on the bounce to leave them trailing the leading pack in Group B.
But the Socceroos returned to win their next two to leave themselves firmly in the hunt for an automatic place in Russia, before defeat to Japan and a narrow victory over Thailand saw Ange Postecoglou's men ultimately finish third in the standings.
Syria's run to the play-off round has been one of the biggest stories on the Road to Russia as they have proven resolute throughout and caused a few major upsets along the way in Group A.
The return leg will take place in Sydney on October 10, with the winners taking on the fourth-ranked team from CONCACAF in the inter-confederation play-off in November.
The match will start at 8.30PM local time.
