Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga feature: Tradition of world class strikers at Mallorca

By
Samuel Etoo
Samuel Eto'o remains Mallorca's top scorer in La Liga.

Bengaluru, May 13: From Samuel Eto'o to Aritz Aduriz, several of La Liga's top goalscorers of the 21st century have plied their trade at Real Mallorca.

The La Liga club has always boasted an incredible tradition of deadly centre-forwards, almost unrivalled by any club of similar standing.

The greatest of all is surely Eto'o, the Cameroonian who remains the island club's all-time top scorer in La Liga. Between 2000 and 2004, Eto'o scored 54 times in 133 La Liga appearances and also helped his team to win a historic Copa del Rey title in 2003.

Eto'o went on to achieve further greatness, winning back-to-back trebles in 2008-09 and 2009-10 first with Barcelona and then with Inter Milan. While with Barcelona, he also added the Pichichi top scorer award to his already unbelievable list of honours. But though his achievements may be almost unrivalled, Eto'o is not the only former Mallorca player to have claimed that prize during his career.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at the long tradition of world-class strikers at Son Moix.

Diego Tristan

Diego Tristan

Tristan was one of Europe's most deadly strikers who won the Pichichi in 2001-02 with RC Deportivo, scored 18 goals in just over 30 games for Mallorca in 1999, attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Tristan chose Depor and the rest is history, as they say.

Dani Guiza

Dani Guiza

In 2007-08, Spanish striker Guiza won the La Liga top scorer award while at Mallorca, netting a whopping 27 league goals in 37 games.

The historic campaign saw him earn a call up to Spain's Euro 2008-winning squad that summer.

Aritz Aduriz

Aritz Aduriz

Mallorca can also boast of having had the iconic Aduriz on their books.

The current Athletic Bilbao striker may not have won the Pichichi award during his career but is a two-time winner of the Zarra trophy for the top Spanish scorer and spent two very productive years at Mallorca between 2008 and 2010.

Gerard Moreno

Gerard Moreno

Like Aduriz, Moreno is another current La Liga star who spent time learning his trade at Mallorca. The Spanish striker spent the 2013-14 season on loan at the club and scored 11 goals in 31 outings in the second tier, before returning to Villarreal, moving to Espanyol and then re-returning to Villarreal to lead the Yellow Submarine's attack.

He is now a full international, with three goals in as many games for the national side.

More MALLORCA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
Other articles published on May 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue