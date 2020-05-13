La Liga feature: Tradition of world class strikers at Mallorca

Diego Tristan
Tristan was one of Europe's most deadly strikers who won the Pichichi in 2001-02 with RC Deportivo, scored 18 goals in just over 30 games for Mallorca in 1999, attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Tristan chose Depor and the rest is history, as they say.
Dani Guiza
In 2007-08, Spanish striker Guiza won the La Liga top scorer award while at Mallorca, netting a whopping 27 league goals in 37 games.
The historic campaign saw him earn a call up to Spain's Euro 2008-winning squad that summer.
Aritz Aduriz
Mallorca can also boast of having had the iconic Aduriz on their books.
The current Athletic Bilbao striker may not have won the Pichichi award during his career but is a two-time winner of the Zarra trophy for the top Spanish scorer and spent two very productive years at Mallorca between 2008 and 2010.
Gerard Moreno
Like Aduriz, Moreno is another current La Liga star who spent time learning his trade at Mallorca. The Spanish striker spent the 2013-14 season on loan at the club and scored 11 goals in 31 outings in the second tier, before returning to Villarreal, moving to Espanyol and then re-returning to Villarreal to lead the Yellow Submarine's attack.
He is now a full international, with three goals in as many games for the national side.