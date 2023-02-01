Transfer Deadline Day: How the Big Six Premier League clubs Fared on the Deadline Day?

The Transfer Deadline Day has just ended. The English clubs have completed their business in the market as the final four months of the season beckon.
The Premier League has seen a lot of money being splashed on the final day of the transfer window. And among the big six clubs of England, some have been busy, while some have been uncharacteristically idle.
The focus of this article is solely on the traditional big six of England. Let's have a look at what business took place at the clubs on the transfer deadline day.
Arsenal were in need to sign a player or two on the deadline day. The departure of Marquinhos on loan and the injury to midfielder Mohamed Elneny meant they needed to bring in at least one player on the final day.
They have done so with the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea. The Italian midfielder has joined the Gunners on a permanent deal for a fee of around £12 million.
Among the other outgoings, Omar Rekik has joined Wigan Athletic on loan, while midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga will spend the remainder of the season with Crystal Palace. Cedric has also left the Emirates on loan and will be playing for Fulham till the end of this season.
Chelsea were one of the busiest club on the deadline day. They sold Jorginho to Arsenal as they were behind Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine midfielder was Chelsea's target in the window and the London club managed to pull it off in the final hours of the deadline day. It was a record transfer as the player cost the London club £105 million.
The Blues also offloaded Hakim Ziyech who will be spending the remainder of the season with PSG.
Tottenham have completed the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. The right-back wanted to move to Spurs and the North London club have paid €47.5 million for the player. He will be joining them on an initial loan deal of 5 million euros with an obligation to buy for 42.5 million euros.
Matt Doherty joined Atletico Madrid on loan for the final half of the season.
Manchester United have signed Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on a loan deal. Christian Eriksen suffered an injury and that prompted the Red Devils to bring in a player in the final hours.
Manchester City offloaded Joao Cancelo on loan to Bayern Munich. The Portugal international was struggling to get game time under Pep Guardiola and will now spend his time in Germany.
Liverpool were the quietest team on the transfer deadline day. Their manager Jurgen Klopp indicated the Reds won't be making any signings after their acquisition of Cody Gakpo earlier in the window. And it remained like that as the Merseyside club didn't make any surprise signings on the final day.