Transfer Deadline Day Latest Updates: All News, Latest Transfer Deals and More

The world of football will be having a busy day on Tuesday (January 31) as clubs across the globe look to fine-tune their squad ahead of the final day of the transfer window.
The January transfer window is about to close on Tuesday at 11 pm GMT (04.30 am IST on February 1) and we can expect some monumental deals that can take place in the final hours.
January Transfer Window 2023: Club-wise List of All Premier League Transfers So Far
We have already seen some massive deals across Europe in this transfer window. Chelsea signed Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of £89 million, while Liverpool acquired Dutch sensation Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Arsenal have recalled Salah-Eddine Oulad from Hull City. The player was unable to make an appearance for Hull due to a groin injury and will be spending the rest of the season with Arsenal.
Chelsea are closing in on Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, as per David Ornstein. Benfica are also set to allow the player to undergo medical in Portugal to ensure the deal gets completed by time.
Marcel Sabitzer has arrived at Munich airport ahead of a potential transfer to Manchester United, says David Ornstein.
Sofyan Amrabat sends cryptic message on Instagram. Looks like the player wants to leave Fiorentina for Barcelona.
Marcel Sabitzer has cleared that he wants to join Manchester United. Albert Sambi Lokonga is also close to join Crystal Palace on loan from Arsenal for the remainder of the season.
Udanta Singh will be joining FC Goa from Bengaluru FC on a multi-year deal. The India international has played 12 ISL matches this season.
Arsenal are in talks with Crystal Palace for Albert Sambi Lokonga. With Elneny also injured, Jorginho alone may not be enough for them. Should the Gunners try and sign another midfielder in the final hours?
Olympique Marseille won't sell Matteo Guendouzi to Aston Villa. The potential transfer links were only a hoax as the player is happy in France. Unai Emery, the current Villa boss is a huge admirer of Guendouzi and the pair worked previously at Arsenal.
Jorginho is a Gunner it seems.
Jorginho has completed medical tests and he’s set to sign the contract as new Arsenal player until June 2024 with an option until 2025 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
£10m plus £2m fee confirmed.
🎥 Ziyech-PSG talks continue, Enzo, Amrabat and more: https://t.co/H3FB59xcjC pic.twitter.com/OqRkNdymRW
Felipe has joined Nottingham Forest from Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal. The Brazilian defender joins the EPL club after snubbing Bayer Leverkusen. Jonjo Shelvey, Keylor Navas also linked with Forest.
Manchester United are looking to sign Marcel Sabitzer on the deadline day. They want him as a replacement of Christian Eriksen, who suffered an injury. It is to see if Bayern Munich let the player leave on the deadline day.
Vitinha will be moving to Olympique Marseille from Braga. The transfer fee is around 30m Euros and the talented player will be joining them on Tuesday.
Manchester United have confirmed Facundo Pellistri will be staying at the club. He was linked with a loan move but Erik Ten Hag wants the player to remain in the squad.
Talented striker Jude Soonsup-Bell joins Tottenham from Chelsea on a permanent deal. His contract at Spurs will run till 2025.
Keylor Navas training with PSG and its looking less likely that he will sign with Nottingham Forest.
Harrison Ashby has joined Newcastle United from West Ham on a 3m pounds deal. The 21-year-old has signed a long-term deal with the Jordies.
Crystal Palace want Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan. Will it be a good decision for the Gunners to let the Belgian go?
Patrick Van Aanholt looks set to sign for PSV Eindhoven. He's leaving Galatasaray and will join the Dutch club.
Matt Doherty to Atletico Madrid is a possibility.
Atlético Madrid are set to sign Matt Doherty on loan deal from Tottenham, here we go! Agreement in place — no buy option clause included. 🚨⚪️🔴 #Atléti #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Medical booked for Doherty who’s set to leave as Porro will join Tottenham — first call, @marca. pic.twitter.com/k07mYlCiuU
Sofyan Amrabat World Cup 2022 Stats: Played: 7 Minutes: 660 Chances Created: 2 Clearances: 10 Interceptions: 6 Ratings: 7.1/10
Barcelona's bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina has been rejected by the Italian club. Barcelona wanted a loan deal with an option to buy, but the Florence club have rejected it straight.
Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Jorginho. The midfielder set to sign a deal till 2024. He is already at the London Cokney and undergoing medical. The fee is reportedly around 12m pounds.
Denis Suarez has joined Espanyol on loan for the remainder of the season. The former Barcelona midfielder hasn't really flourished at Celta de Vigo this season and was also in a fight with Celta president Carlos Mourino.
Leicester have agreed to a 15m pounds deal with Stoke City to sign Australia defender Harry Souttar. The defender raised his stock with an impressive display in the World Cup.
Arsenal nearing agreement for Jorginho. The Chelsea player is currently travelling to Arsenal to sign the deal.
Arsenal's right-back Cedric is still at the club despite being linked strongly with Fulham. The Portuguese hasn't got enough game time at all and a move to Fulham would have been perfect. But it seems he will stay at the Emirates beyond January.
Rafael Leao will be making a move away in the summer it seems. Contract talks with the Italian giants have completely broken.
Barcelona are in for Julian Araujo as they have made a proposal to LA Galaxy. The player wants to join but LA Galaxy only want a permanent deal and money up front. No Loan Deal and Option to Buy will be entertained by the MLS side.
Arsenal have reportedly made a third bid for Moises Caicedo. Brighton still rigid on their stance as they have indicated they don't want to sell the player. It is to see how things unfold on the final day as the player has made it public that he wants to leave.
Marquinhos
Deal signed between Arsenal and Norwich for Marquinhos. Loan move completed as medical also done and official statement to follow. 🇧🇷🤝🏻 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Documents are being exchanged as Marquinhos becomes Norwich player as @RyanTaylorSport called. pic.twitter.com/gyWW6RVFzl