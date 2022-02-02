Transfer News: Five surprising deadline days signings

Bengaluru, Feb. 2: The winter transfer window has shut across the top leagues in Europe for this year and several sides were busy on the last day securing some crucial deals both on permanent and on loan basis.
The
likes
of
Luis
Diaz,
Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang,
Dele
Alli,
Dusan
Vlahovic
and
Donny
van
de
Beek
attracted
most
of
the
headlines
however
there
have
been
several
other
deals
as
well
which
have
gone
under
the
radar.
Here we have enlisted such five deals of the transfer deadline day who could play a big part in their respective sides objective of this season:
1. Matt Target (Aston Villa to Newcastle)
The Aston Villa left-back fell down the pecking order under new manager Steven Gerrard following the arrival of Lucas Digne from Everton. Digne was initially targetted by Newcastle however following their failed pursuit, they instead signed the English defender on the deadline day on a season-long loan deal. The 26-year-old who was voted Players’ Player of the Season at Villa Park last season, will definitely be a big upgrade over Lewis and Dummett at St. James Park.
2. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus to Rangers)
Scottish leaders Rangers pulled off a major coup by securing Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus until the end of the season. The Wales midfielder was told to leave the Italian club in January and he was linked with several Premier League sides. But he opted to continue his career in Scotland and this has to be one of the major shocks of the January transfer window.
3. Christian Eriksen (Brentford)
The Danish midfielder was without a club following a cardiac arrest during the European Championship. But seven months after the incident, he has now passed a medical with Premier League newbie Brentford who has given him a chance to resume his footballing journey with a six months deal.
4. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg to Burnley)
Burnley’s Premier League survival took a hit when the Clarets were forced to sell star forward Chris Wood to Newcastle. However, they have managed to make amendments at the end of the window with the £12million signing of Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg. The Holland international has had a great striker rate in Germany and the Clarets would hope that he would step into Wood’s role as the focal point of the attack.
5. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City to AFC Bournemouth)
The Championship side signed five players on the deadline day and the Norwich star midfielder was one of them. The England international lost his starting place in the side this season. As a result, he looked for a new club throughout January. Several top sides like Olympiacos, Granada and Newcastle enquired about the player but he eventually agreed on a loan deal to Bournemouth. It would definitely be a big boost to their promotional aspect.