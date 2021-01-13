Transfer Talk: Players who need to move in January

Bengaluru, January 13: Though not much of acitivity has happened in the January the transfer window, it has to be said that many players need to move out to redeeem their careers.
Here, we look at five players who need a change and their potential destinations.
Mesut Ozil
Ozil, the highest paid player in Arsenal's history, was omitted from the first half of this season’s Premier League campaign. He has not played a competitive game since March 7. Though his contract with the Gunners lasts till the end of the season, both parties are looking to move on. Fenerbahce are looking like the firm favourites to sign the German International.
Dele Alli
Alli was a fan favourite when he joined Tottenham Hotspur in the 2015-16 season. With speed, technique and the ability to play both as a midfielder as well as a second striker, Alli was regarded as one of the main players in the squad when Maurico Pochettino was in charge. With Euro 2021 around the corner, Alli would very well want to be in Gareth Southgate’s plans, but the meagre 10 games he has played this season won’t help him get there. There would be no shortage of suitors if he decides to move on, with PSG, who have appointed Pochettino as their new manager looking to sign the Englishman.
Isco
Isco was an integral part of the Real Madrid team that won the 3-peat in Europe. He started in two of the three Champions League finals under Zinedine Zidane. With excellent ball control combined with his effortless dribbling, Isco would be an exciting addition to any clubs. He has featured in only 11 games in all competitions and is looking for a move after seven years at Madrid. Sevilla looks a potential destination for the Spanish playmaker.
Luka Jovic
The Serb was firing from everywhere inside the box for Eintracht Frankfurt, ending the season with an incredible 27 goals and seven assists in all competitions which prompted Real Madrid to sign the then 21-year-old for 60 million euros. He was an exciting prospect, but failed to make an impact even after about a year-and-a-half at the Spanish Club with him having managed only two goals in 27 games since his arrival. With Zidane running out of patience, a transfer looks on the card for Jovic. He looks set to join his former club on a loan deal.
Christian Eriksen
Eriksen was a world class midfielder at Tottenham, With great technique, ability to put in magnificent passes, the Nerazzurri decided to cash in on the Danish International 12 months ago. Since his arrival at the San Siro, he hasn’t managed to have the same impact and now has fallen out of Antonio Conte’s pecking order. The 28-year-old has featured in only 13 games in all competitions with a permanent deal the best choice for both the parties. PSG are very much interested in signing Eriksen.