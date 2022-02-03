Transfer: Three most surprising deals that took place in January

Bengaluru, Feb. 3: We witnessed a thoroughly action packed transfer window during January which is quite unusual.
Traditionally, the winter transfer window is regarded not as an ideal time to sign players as most clubs do not want to tinker too much with their roster in the middle of the season. There is also a general consensus that it is difficult to find replacements for outgoing players and that makes the January transfer window a lot less interesting compared to the summer.
However, this time out, things were completely different as there was plenty of movement at clubs all across the continent. There were big money signings as well as bargains while many deals completely surprised fans. Here, we take a look at three deals in January that surprised everyone.
Wout Weghorst - Wolfsburg to Burnley
Burnley lost their star striker Chris Wood to Newcastle United and many regarded this deal as the one that looked destined to take them down to the Championship. However, the Clarets had other ideas as they took everyone aback on the deadline day by sanctioning a £12 million move for Wout Weghorst on the deadline day. The former AZ and Wolsburg striker has been a lethal goalscorer in both Germany as well as in the Netherlands and could potentially prove to be an upgrade from Wood.
Adama Traore - Wolves to Barcelona
Spanish international winger Adama Traore moving back to his boyhood club Barcelona from Wolves was another deal no one probably saw coming. The 26-year-old left Camp Nou in 2015 and played for clubs like Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves since. Spurs chased the winger throughout January but failed to land him before Barcelona snapped him up on loan until the end of season, with the option to make it permanent for £30 million. There have been concerns regarding the end product of Traore and it remains to be seen whether he can take his game to the next level at the club which developed him.
Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona to Aston Villa
The arrival of Steven Gerrard at the hot seat at Villa Park has completely transformed the Midlands club both on and off the pitch. Results have certainly improved and thanks to the Liverpool icon, the Villans now enjoy a huge pulling power. Steven Gerrard stunned everyone by bringing his former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho to Villa Park in January on loan and the Brazilian has made an immediate impact. Villa have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for £33 million and should have no problem doing that if the former Liverpool star can keep impressing on a weekly basis.