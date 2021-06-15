Turkey vs Wales, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 15: Turkey and Wales will lock horns against each other in search of their first win in the Euro 2020 when they meet in Baku for their second game of Group A on Wednesday (June 15).
Turkey had the worst possible start to their Euro campaign as they were thrashed 3-0 in the curtain raiser of the tournament by Italy and will be aware that not getting a positive outcome against Wales could end their hopes of making it to the knockout stage.
Senol Gunes’ side started the game pretty decently and also went to the half time level but Roberto Mancini's Italy completely outplayed them in the second half.
Wales, meanwhile, did well in their opening group stage game against Switzerland to come back from 1-0 down and secured a vital point after Kieffer Moore cancelled out Breel Embolo's opener.
Caretaker manager Rob Page is likely to opt for several changes to his starting XI against Turkey as this is a must win game for them if they have to replicate their heroics of last Euros.
Turkey vs Wales Head to Head Record
Turkey and Wales have met just six times till date and all of them were in the qualifiers of either World Cup or Euro Cup. The Welsh have the advantage over the Turks with three wins to two and a single draw, though their last meeting ended in a entertaining 6-4 win for Turkey in 1997.
Key players
Turkey - Burak Yilmaz
Turkey did not have the best of times against Italy in their group stage opener but their star striker and skipper Burak Yilmaz always looked like a player capable of being the decisive factor. If Wales have to salvage anything from the game, they must keep the 35-year-old Lille star silent.
Wales - Aaron Ramsey
Kieffer Moore grabbed all the headlines for Wales in the Switzerland game thanks to his wonderfully headed equalizer but it was Aaron Ramsey's magic on and off the ball that changed the game following Breel Embolo's goal. The Welsh midfielder has to be at the top of his game if the Dragons have to get a vital win against Turkey.
Probable Line-ups
Turkey - Uğurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Çağlar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Umut Meras; Okay Yokuslu; Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazici, Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu; Burak Yilmaz
Wales - Danny Ward; Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James
Kick off time in India and how to watch
Date: June 16 (Wednesday), 2021
Time: 21:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV