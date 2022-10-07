Two clubs chasing Diogo Dalot on a free transfer

Kolkata, October 7: Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has seen his stock rise since last season after emerging as the first-choice ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The
Portuguese
international
was
fancied
by
former
manager
Ralf
Rangnick
ahead
of
Wan-Bissaka
and
Erik
ten
Hag
has
also
shown
his
trust
in
the
23-year-old.
He
has
been
ever-present
for
the
Red
Devils
in
the
Premier
League
this
season
and
has
impressed
at
either
end
of
the
pitch.
However, Manchester United find themselves in a tricky situation with the full-back's contract up for expiry in the summer. The Portuguese international is allowed to enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs in January and has already started attracting interest from a host of clubs across the continent. Here, we will take a look at two clubs chasing the 23-year-old's signature.
Barcelona
Dalot was one of the many right-backs to be linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but the move did not materialize. It is understood that the Blaugrana have maintained their interest in the 23-year-old and could launch a move on a free transfer next summer.
The
Catalan
giants
have
Hector
Bellerin
and
Sergi
Roberto
as
options
at
right-back
but
Dalot
could
prove
to
be
a
solid
addition
in
the
long
run.
He
is
younger
than
both
of
them
and
could
develop
into
a
top-class
right-back
in
the
years
to
come.
Roberto
is
30
years
of
age
while
Bellerin
is
27
and
neither
of
them
look
like
long-term
solutions.
Juventus
Juventus are another club to have expressed an interest in Dalot as they look to bring the Portuguese international back to Serie A. The 23-year-old previously had a spell on loan at AC Milan where he made a solid impression.
The Old Lady have Danilo as the only senior option at right-back with Juan Cuardado also capable of filling in. With both players over 30 years of age, it is no surprise that Juventus are looking for options and Dalot seems like a brilliant option.