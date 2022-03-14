Two clubs linked with Inter Milan star Alexis Sanchez

Bengaluru, March 14: Inter Milan attacker Alexis Sanchez could be set for one last dance in the English Premier League as according to reports, two English clubs are eyeing his signature.
The 33-year-old has had a mixed time in his Inter Milan career so far. He joined the Italian giants in 2019, initially on loan before making the deal permanent the following year.
Former manager Antonio Conte used him on a rotational basis. However, under new manager Inzaghi this season the 33-year-old forward’s fortunes have certainly improved. He has played in 29 games in all competition so far, scoring six times and assisting a further five.
But, it is understood that the club are thinking of parting ways with the Chile legend after this season. Sanchez is apparently on a moderate high wage at Inter and the club hence are thinking of offloading him next summer.
Sanchez's contract ends in 2023 and Inter are ready to make some profit from his sale immediately. The 33-year-old star will reportedly be available for as low as £3m. And certainly, it has alerted a couple of sides, including Newcastle United as well as West Ham.
Transfer Link-up
West Ham were linked with the Chilean during the last January window as well but nothing materialized. The lack of strikers at David Moyes’ disposal has been no secret this term, with 31-year-old Michail Antonio their only senior striker. Sanchez, who currently plays regularly as a centre-forward for Inter could be a welcome addition for the Hammers. Newcastle could also benefit from getting someone like him, who would bring a wealth of experience alongside for such a new project.
The 33-year-old although may be past his best, however, there's no doubt he could be a great squad addition to any of the above-mentioned sides. Moreover, for just a £3m mere pocket change, signing him should be a no brainer.