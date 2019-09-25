Football
Two men charged with armed robbery over Ozil and Kolasinac incident

By Peter Hanson
Kolasinac, Ozil
Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targeted in an incident in July, and two men have been charged.

London, September 25: Two men have been charged following an attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

were targeted

The Met police released a statement to confirm charges were brought against Ashley Smith, 30, and Jordan Northover, 26.

Both men have charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public area.

Mr Smith, of Cardinals Way, north London, faces an additional charge of possession of cannabis and has been remanded in custody. He will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday October 3.

Mr Northover, of West Yorkshire, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court via video link on Wednesday.

Kolasinac and Ozil missed the beginning of the Premier League season due to fears over their security after the incident, but have since returned to the side.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019

