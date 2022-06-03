Football
Two more players whom Manchester City could sign after Erling Haaland deal

By

Kolkata, June 3: Manchester City have already secured one of the biggest deals of the summer with the capture of goal machine Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Not only that fellow summer recruit Julian Alvarez will also join him in the attacking ranks.

Haaland is viewed as a perfect successor to Sergio Aguero while Alvarez could be the replacement of Gabriel Jesus, who is edging closer to Arsenal.

But Manchester City's business is believed to be not over yet. Pep Guardiola is said to be still in the market for at least two more additions. Having edged out Liverpool by just one point to the Premier League title and bowing out another time in the semi-final the Spanish coach aims to continue fighting for trophies on all fronts. As a result, he reportedly has prioritized decoding weakness with more signings.

As per rumours, signing a midfielder and left-back is reportedly Guardiola's main priority in the summer window next. A host of players with that aspect have already been linked with the Premier League winners.

And if recent reports are to be believed these two are the prime contenders to sign for them in the coming weeks.

Erling Haaland is tipped to be Sergio Aguero's successor.


Marc Cucurella

With Benjamin Mendy indefinitely suspended from the squad apart from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Pep does not have any natural left-back in the squad. Although right-back Joao Cancelo, as well as Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte, did fairly well slotting in the area, the Spanish manager is still lookout for a natural left-back.

As a result, City are reportedly chasing the 23-year-old Cucurella. The transfer fee for the former Barcelona and Getafe player has reportedly been set at between £25 million to £30 million. The left-back has won praise for his performances for the Seagulls this season playing in 35 games and helping Brighton their highest ever finish in the league.

Kalvin Phillips

The Cityzens are lookout for a midfielder who could replace departing Fernandinho and provide competition for Rodri as a defensive midfielder. The Leeds midfielder is reportedly the most preferred choice for Guardiola in that role.

He has clearly been vital to Leeds and England's success over recent years and considering his immense talent, he could thrive even better at Etihad. Leeds however are pushing to keep him at the club but at this point turning down Manchester City could be tough.



Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 10:20 [IST]
