Two more players whom Manchester City could sign after Erling Haaland deal

Kolkata, June 3: Manchester City have already secured one of the biggest deals of the summer with the capture of goal machine Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
Not only that fellow summer recruit Julian Alvarez will also join him in the attacking ranks.
Haaland
is
viewed
as
a
perfect
successor
to
Sergio
Aguero
while
Alvarez
could
be
the
replacement
of
Gabriel
Jesus,
who
is
edging
closer
to
Arsenal.
But Manchester City's business is believed to be not over yet. Pep Guardiola is said to be still in the market for at least two more additions. Having edged out Liverpool by just one point to the Premier League title and bowing out another time in the semi-final the Spanish coach aims to continue fighting for trophies on all fronts. As a result, he reportedly has prioritized decoding weakness with more signings.
As per rumours, signing a midfielder and left-back is reportedly Guardiola's main priority in the summer window next. A host of players with that aspect have already been linked with the Premier League winners.
And if recent reports are to be believed these two are the prime contenders to sign for them in the coming weeks.
As
a
result,
City
are
reportedly
chasing
the
23-year-old
Cucurella.
The
transfer
fee
for
the
former
Barcelona
and
Getafe
player
has
reportedly
been
set
at
between
£25
million
to
£30
million.
The
left-back
has
won
praise
for
his
performances
for
the
Seagulls
this
season
playing
in
35
games
and
helping
Brighton
their
highest
ever
finish
in
the
league.
Kalvin Phillips
The Cityzens are lookout for a midfielder who could replace departing Fernandinho and provide competition for Rodri as a defensive midfielder. The Leeds midfielder is reportedly the most preferred choice for Guardiola in that role.
He
has
clearly
been
vital
to
Leeds
and
England's
success
over
recent
years
and
considering
his
immense
talent,
he
could
thrive
even
better
at
Etihad.
Leeds
however
are
pushing
to
keep
him
at
the
club
but
at
this
point
turning
down
Manchester
City
could
be
tough.