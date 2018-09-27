Football

Arsenal boss Emery denies blocking Low-Ozil meeting

London, September 27: Arsenal head coach Unai Emery denied reports he prevented Germany boss Joachim Low from entering the club's training ground to meet playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Reports emerged that Emery refused to let Low into Arsenal's training ground as the Germany head coach sought to speak to Ozil, who retired from international football following the World Cup.

Ozil – of Turkish heritage – cited racism within the German Football Association (DFB) for his decision to quit the national team.

However, Emery dismissed the speculation following Arsenal's 3-1 win over Brentford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (September 26).

"It's not true that I didn't let Mesut meet with Low," Emery told Sky Sports.

"I had no problem in our situation in the training ground. It's not true."

Ozil retired from internationals following Germany's shock World Cup group-stage exit – the playmaker growing tired of what he felt was racist treatment on behalf of the DFB, supporters and even some politicians after his meeting with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The 29-year-old Arsenal midfielder was scathing of the DFB and its president Reinhard Grindel in a lengthy statement released in July, though former Germany team-mates – including Toni Kroos – have dismissed Ozil's claims.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 8:40 [IST]
