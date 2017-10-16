FIFA U-17 WC: India colts rushed to their childhood coach in Manipur to seek his blessings

Imphal, Oct 16: On Sunday (October 15) morning the football loving people in Imphal witnessed an interesting and also memorable scenario.
FIFA U-17 WC: Officials empathised with India colts
Two World Cuppers among the eight from Manipur who glorified the country by putting up a spirited show in the ongoing FIFA Under-17 World Cup, rushed to one’s home, asking fans to delay the felicitation programme.
Boris Singh and Suresh Singh visited the residence of Hawaibam Imo. Imo was already assembled by some hundreds of football lovers to watch the scenario.
Imo's name is hardly discussed in Indian football. It is quite natural as well. But now all of a sudden, this 52-year-old football coach in Manipur has come up in the discussion in the state.
The only reason is, along with Boris and Suresh there are three more World Cuppers who all were students of Imo in their sub-junior level.
More importantly, it was Imo who explored the prospect of talented youth footballers four years ago by roaming around the state. The initiative was taken by state sports council and Manipur Football Association. Imo was assisted by four more coaches.
The coach, who had played football only in Manipur, has been in the field of coaching for the last 30 years. Being associated with state sports council as a coach, Imo was also coach of Manipur sub-junior and later the coach state junior team.
On Monday he said from Imphal, “I simply could not imagine that they would still remember me. Dheeraj Singh, the find-out of the under-17 World Cup had also called me and said he would come to me on Monday (October 16) evening.
"Actually, during our scouting of talented youth footballers four years ago, we picked up these footballers like Boris, Suresh, Amarjit (the captain of the national team), Meetei and Dheeraj. I was the coach of state sub-junior team for the nationals. So, all of them were brought in the preparatory camp and they were groomed.
"They come from extremely poor families. So we the coaches also helped them financially according to our strength.”
Manipur sub-junior team won the under 14 national championships in 2014 under Imo’s coaching. All these five World Cuppers had participated in the championship.
But at the same time, the coach rued revealing, “I was keen to travel New Delhi to watch the boys' match. But nobody asked me for ticket.”