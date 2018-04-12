United flop Shinji Kagawa on his way back to England

London, April 12: Premier League duo Everton and West Ham United are reportedly chasing former Manchester United flop Shinji Kagawa.
German outlet Bild claims the 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund playmaker could be set for a spectacular return to the Premier League this summer despite failing to make the grade at Old Trafford.
Kagawa scored just six times in 57 appearances during a two-year spell under Sir Alex Ferguson and David Moyes following a move from Borussia Dortmund where he made a huge reputation for himself.
The Japan international failed to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League and he eventually re-joined Dortmund for a second spell in 2014, during which he has accumulated 31 goals in 139 matches.
This resurgence in form is said to be attracting a number of admirers from around Europe and he might get another chance to impress in the Premier League.
Everton signed a plethora of central playmakers last summer, with the likes of Davy Klassen not even training with the senior squad anymore.
Manager Sam Allardyce reportedly sees Kagawa as the piece to his missing jigsaw, although he has Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson at his disposal.
Meanwhile, Kagawa is also said to be attracting interest from his former United boss David Moyes who is right now in charge of West Ham United.
The Hammers are facing the threat of being relegated but if they manage to survive, Moyes could be willing to work once again with Kagawa even though the association did not turn out to be fruitful last time out.
West Ham star Manuel Lanzini is attracting plenty of interest from across Europe and it might be his last season at the East London club and Kagawa would be more than a decent backup of the Argentine.
