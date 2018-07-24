Football

Valencia complete €8m swoop for Cristiano Piccini

Posted By: OPTA
Cristiano Piccini joins Valencia on four-year deal
Cristiano Piccini joins Valencia on four-year deal

Valencia, July 24: Valencia have completed the €8million signing of Sporting CP right-back Cristiano Piccini on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old agreed a deal until 2022 on Monday (July 23), with Valencia inserting an €80m release clause into his contract at Mestalla.

It is a second spell in LaLiga for Piccini having spent three seasons with Real Betis before moving to Lisbon in 2017.

But after only one Primeira Liga campaign, the former Fiorentina youth player is back in Spain, and he is looking forward to the new challenge.

"It's a big jump, one of great pride, because I started in the lower leagues in Italy and today is one of the most happy of my life, and one of the happiest of my career," he told Valencia's official website.

"Playing the Champions League is a great motivation, and, in addition, in the centennial year, which is going to be a very special year."

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
