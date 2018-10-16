Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Maltese champions Valletta want Usain Bolt

By
Sprint great Usain Bolt
Sprint great Usain Bolt

London, October 16: Central Coast Mariners trialist Usain Bolt has a two-year contract offer from Valletta, the Maltese champions confirmed.

Former sprint king and eight-time Olympic champion Bolt – on trial with Australian side the Mariners in his bid to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional footballer – was linked with an unnamed European club following his two-goal haul on Friday (October 12).

Bolt scored twice in his first start against Macarthur South West United before the 32-year-old Jamaican's agent Tony Rallis revealed a two-year deal was on the table.

Now Valletta, who were taken over by Abu Dhabi-based Sanban Group in September, want Bolt to spearhead their Champions League aspirations.

"A champion is always welcome and at Valletta FC we believe nothing is impossible," Valletta managing director and CEO Ghasston Slimen told ESPN.

Bolt – who retired from track and field in 2017 – has been training with A-League outfit the Mariners since August.

He previously spent time training with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stromsgodset

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 5:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue