Valverde's 'right' dilemma for El Clasico

Terrassa (Barcelona), December 21: The right flank has not been absolutely right for Barcelona this season. Going into Saturday's (December 23) El Clasico against Real Madrid, it's one of the 'corridor of uncertainty' for Ernesto Valverde's side.
The injury to French striker Ousmane Dembele, the number of midfielders in the squad and the lack of a consistent right-back have contributed to the changes.
At right-back, Sergi Roberto seems to have emerged, recently, as the first choice. But that's not to say he will definitely start at the Santiago Bernabeu.
One possibility which Valverde likes in these type of situation is to line up Nelson Semedo, not used against Deportivo, and Roberto. In the case of the former, he would be the full-back, with the latter ahead of him as the third forward or as a fourth midfielder.
Real's style of play would invite the thought that Semedo could be in the starting line-up. Barçelona will need players with pace.
The Portuguese player is one of the quickest in the squad and has a great capacity to get up and down. Remember that there is no Samuel Umtiti and everything suggests Thomas Vermaelen will start alongside Gerard Pique.
If Valverde picks Semedo and Roberto, Barçelona will be more prepared to stop the Real attack on the left.
Semedo's speed seems more necessary than ever due to the profile of the two Barçelona centre-backs and because Real will surely look to get in behind. Whether through Isco or Gareth Bale and Marcelo, Zinedine Zidane's left side will be a constant threat.
So, it will not be a surprise if Roberto is the fourth central midfielder. Valverde has been prudent in these games this season. Keeping the lines together is one of his priorities.
Another option is Roberto as right-back and Paulinho as a false forward. In this case, Semedo would not start. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Andre Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are sure starters.
The profile of the game -- it will be up and down - fits well with Paulinho, a player who attacks the space well.
The Brazilian's capacity to arrive late in the box could be a powerful weapon for Barça and as the fourth midfielder he could also involve himself in the build-up play, as he did for the third goal against Deportivo La Coruña.
The Brazilian's play between the lines could damage Madrid in an open game.
In defence, the only doubt is if Vermaelen does keep his place in the side with Javier Mascherano fit again.
The Argentinean's situation, heading out of the club to China, and the Belgian's form suggest he will start the game.