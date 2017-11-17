VAR to be introduced in La Liga matches from next season

Madrid, Nov 17: La Liga is set to include video assistant referee (VAR) technology from next season, Spain’s football federation (RFEF) announced on Wednesday (November 15).
The video assistant referee (VAR) is been used by football assistant referees that reviews decisions made by the head referee with the use of video footage and a headset for communication.
It can only be utilised to determine whether or not to award a goal or a penalty, in cases of mistaken player identity and for straight red cards.
The system has already been implemented in top European leagues like Italian League and German League and the Spanish Federation now announced that they are also ready to follow the path from very next season.
“The president of the referee’s committee, D. Victoriano Sanchez Arminio, has informed all the referees and assistant referees in the Primera Division that next season VAR will be implemented in the national league championship,” said a statement from the RFEF.
“He also announced that the tests demanded by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to bring the VAR system into use will begin shortly.”
“Once an incident occurs the referee or his assistants recommend the use of VAR, and the action is revised by the video assistants and the referee then takes a decision based on the result of the analysis of the video,” added the RFEF statement.
“The tool will prove very useful to Spanish football.”
Before being put into full utilize, the system will be tried in a few games in the Spanish King's Cup knockout tournament and in this present season's Copa del Rey, with Atlético Madrid's last 32-round match against Elche at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Right now, Spain is the only country among Europe's five, England, Germany, Italy and France where none of the technology like VAR or even the goal line technology has been implemented.
However, with the latest addition of VAR from next season permanently it might open the operation of more technology promotion in Spanish football.