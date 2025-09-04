India Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario: How can Harmanpreet Singh and co. progress for Final after win against Malaysia?

Football Wales Achieves Crucial 1-0 Win Over Kazakhstan In World Cup Qualifying Match Wales secured a vital 1-0 victory against Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifying, with Kieffer Moore scoring the decisive goal. The win strengthens Wales' position at the top of Group J. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Wales secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan in Astana, boosting their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Kieffer Moore's goal in the first half was decisive, marking a successful continuation of Craig Bellamy's tenure as head coach. The breakthrough came when Liam Cullen's header was deflected into Moore's path, allowing him to score easily.

Kazakhstan nearly equalised late in the game. Serikzhan Muzhikov's free-kick hit the woodwork during injury time, but Wales held on to claim three important points. This win places Wales at the top of Group J with three matches left. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan remains fourth, facing further challenges in their qualification journey.

The match marked only the third instance since 2020 where Wales played without Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon due to injuries. Dylan Lawlor from Cardiff City partnered with Chris Mepham in defence. At 19 years and 246 days old, Lawlor became the youngest starter for Wales since Declan John in 2013.

Moore has now scored consecutively for Wales for the first time since November 2021. His previous goal was during a 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein in June. This consistency highlights his growing importance to the team under Bellamy's leadership.

Wales' triumph over Kazakhstan is their third win out of five World Cup qualifiers and sixth overall under Bellamy. Despite this success, Belgium could potentially surpass them as they have three games in hand due to a delayed start caused by the Nations League commitments.

This victory not only boosts morale but also strengthens Wales' position as they aim for World Cup qualification. With strategic planning and consistent performances, they are well-positioned to achieve their goal amidst tough competition within Group J.