Wales manager Coleman resigns

Bengaluru, November 18: Wales manager Chris Coleman has resigned and is reportedly set to assume charge at Championship side Sunderland.
Coleman, who became Wales manager in 2012, led his country to the semifinals of Euro Cup 2016, their first major tournament since 1958.
However, he was unable to guide them to next year's World Cup in Russia as they missed out on qualification from Europe's Group D last month.
"We are extremely disappointed to see Chris' tenure as Wales manager come to an end. The Football Assocation of Wales (FAW) and Wales as a nation will be eternally grateful for the job he has done over the last six years as National Team Manager," said FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford.
"We wish Chris the very best of luck for the future as he returns to club management, a desire for which he has always been honest and open about," Ford added.
According to media reports, Coleman has agreed to lead Sunderland who were relegated to England's second tier from the Premier League this year.
Sunderland have been without a manager since sacking Simon Grayson last month after one win in their opening 16 league matches left them bottom of the standings.
The 47-year-old will return to domestic football having previously coached Fulham and Coventry City. He also had short spells abroad with Spanish club Real Sociedad and Greek side AEL.