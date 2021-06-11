Wales vs Switzerland, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

Kolkata, June 11: Euro 2020 is finally set to get underway on Friday (June 11) after a delay of one year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The tournament kicks off with a much anticipated encounter between Turkey and Italy on Friday.
On Saturday, the other two teams of the potential 'Group of Death' take on each other.
Euro 2020: Full Schedule, venues, groups, dates, time in India, tv channel list
Wales will be kicking off their journey against Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. This has all the ingredients to be one of the most exciting games of the group stage with both teams placed within 20 in the FIFA rankings with Switzerland 13th and Wales 17th.
Wales will be looking for another brave showing in the Euros following their sensational run to the semis in 2016 that ended in defeat at the hands of eventual champions Portugal.
But only eight members of the team have been called up this time and even they are not the players they used to be.
However, with the blend of youth and experience at their disposal, Wales could once again turn out to be the surprise package.
Meanwhile, Switzerland are also a team that could prove to be the dark horse of the tournament and are approaching the Euros on the back of an excellent run of form.
Head-to-head record
This will only be the eighth meeting between the tow teams and also the first in almost a decade. The Swiss have won in six of those eight encounters while Wales have come out victorious on two occasions.
Key players
Wales - Gareth Bale
Bale might not be the player he once used to be, but he is still the poster boy of Welsh football. And, if Wales have to be at their best, Bale has to play a decisive role.
Switzerland - Granit Xhaka
While Xhaka's club career has gone through plenty of ups and downs in recent years, the midfielder looks boosting with confidence every time he puts the Swiss jersey on. And, Xhaka's performance will be a key factor in deciding Vladimir Petkovic's boys fate in the tournament.
Probable line-ups
Wales: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ampadu, Williams; Bale, Wilson, James
Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Schar; Mbabu, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodriguez; Shaqiri; Gavranovic, Seferovic
My Dream 11 line-up
Goalkeeper - Ward
Defenders - Elvedi, Rodon, Akanji, Mbabu, Williams
Midfielders - Xhaka, Bale, Wilson, Freuler
Forwards - Seferovic
Best Choice For Captain And Vice-Captain
Bale and Xhaka
Kick off time in India and how to watch
Date: June 12
Time: 6.30PM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV