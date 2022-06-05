Wales vs Ukraine, World Cup Qualifying Playoff: Live Streaming And Kick Off Time In India

A ticket to Qatar 2022 up for grabs, Wales and Ukraine clash in the UEFA World Cup Qualifying Playoff Final at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales on Sunday (June 5).
Ukraine, who have competed at eight World Cup final stages in their history, have not reached the stage since 2006, while Wales have not been involved in show-piece tournament since they reached the quarterfinals back in 1958.
While Wales had beaten Austria 2-1 back in March to progress to the final, Ukraine got past Scotland 3-1 in the semifinal at the Hampden Park in Glasgow on Wednesday (June 1) to reach the summit clash.
In the first round of the UEFA qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022, Wales finished second behind Belgium in the group that also included Czech Republic, Estonia and Belarus. A 1-1 draw against the group winners Belgium ensured their progress.
Ukraine, on the other hand, finished second in a group that included current World champions France, who topped the group, alongside the likes of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland and Kazakhstan. Ukraine leg got delayed due to the war with Russia since February.
Now, the two sides will clash for the second time in their history. The last time they met in 2016, Ukraine edged Wales 1-0 in a friendly thanks to an Andriy Yarmalenko solitary goal.
Here is a look at Wales vs Ukraine squads, kick off time and live streaming information:
What time does Wales vs Ukraine World Cup Qualifying Playoff Final kick off?
The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST) on Sunday (June 5).
Where and how to watch Wales vs Ukraine World Cup Qualifying Playoff Final in India?
The match can be live streamed using Sony LIV app or website in India from 9:30 PM IST on Sunday (June 5).
Squads and possible line-ups
Wales
Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies
Defenders: Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Chris Gunter, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams
Midfielders: Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Ethan Ampadu, Matthew Smith, Aaron Ramsey, Dylan Levitt, Rabbi Matondo, Sorba Thomas, Rubin Colwill, Harry Wilson, Jonny Williams
Forwards: Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Mark Harris, Nathan Broadhead, Kieffer Moore, Brennan Johnson
Wales Possible XI (3-4-3): Danny Ward; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu; Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey; Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale
Ukraine
Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov, Heorhiy Bushchan, Andriy Lunin, Dmytro Riznyk
Defenders: Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Karavayev, Eduard Sobol, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Illya Zabarnyi, Taras Kacharaba, Valeriy Bondar, Denys Popov, Oleksandr Syrota
Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Viktor Tsyhankov, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Danylo Ihnatenko
Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Artem Dovbyk, Danylo Sikan
Ukraine Possible XI (4-3-3): Heorhii Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Karavaev; Taras Stepanenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Viktor Tsygankov, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk