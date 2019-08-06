Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rooney arrives at Heathrow Airport ahead of reported Derby County move

By
With a move to Derby County reportedly on the cards, Wayne Rooney was spotted at Heathrow Airport in London
With a move to Derby County reportedly on the cards, Wayne Rooney was spotted at Heathrow Airport in London.

London, August 6: Wayne Rooney arrived at Heathrow Airport in England on Tuesday ahead of a reported move to Derby County from MLS side DC United.

Rooney, 33, is rumoured to have agreed to a player-coach role under manager Phillip Cocu at Derby, bringing a close to his time in the United States.

Media reports relating to a return to English football began circulating on Monday as Derby opened their Championship campaign with a 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town.

England's most-capped outfield player was said to be flying to London to complete the deal and was spotted at Heathrow the following day, taking photos with fans after his arrival.

The former Manchester United and Everton star has long been expected to go into management, having undertaken coaching courses alongside his duties as a player.

Should reports prove accurate, he will combine those roles at Pride Park.

More WAYNE ROONEY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue