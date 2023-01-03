We don't want Lionel Messi to retire for Argentina, says midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup in Qatar last month as Argentina beat France to get their hands on the coveted trophy for the third time in their history.
The Argentina legend completed his lifelong dream and there have been speculations that he may hang his boots in the international circuit after that.
But Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister doesn't concur with those theories. He wants their talisman to continue donning the national colours as they seek more glory in the upcoming future.
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister played a pivotal part in Argentina's title-winning campaign in Qatar. He was influential in the midfield, weaved his magic from the middle of the park and provided a crucial assist against France in the final for the second goal. And the player eyes more such moments in the coming days, with Messi alongside.
"We don't want him to leave the national team. He said he was going to be his last World Cup but we don't want that. We want him to stay with us. He knows it. So let's see what happens. He sent a message to us yesterday, wishing us a very good year. He was very grateful to us. After the game we couldn't speak too much because we wanted to celebrate," Mac Allister said after returning to his club Brighton.
"I think we still don't realise what we achieved, but in the next five or ten years we will," he added.
The 24-year-old had a fantastic time in Qatar as well. He scored a goal and had an assist, playing in every game except their opening defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia. With his superb outing in the World Cup, Mac Allister is also being tipped to make a move away from Brighton.
There are definitely a long list of suitors who want to bring him at their clubs, but the Argentine says he is not in any rush to leave Brighton. The player was handed an extensive celebration at his club upon his arrival.
"I'm focused on Brighton," he said. "They know how grateful I am to the club and I'm not in any rush to leave.
"It will be an important achievement if we can get into Europe. We know that it's hard in maybe the toughest league in the world. But we've got a very good team and very good players. So we will try to do it," he further added.
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi recently said that he will be happy if Mac Allister wants to stay with Brighton until the end of this season. The Argentine midfielder has formed a terrific partnership with his midfield partner Moises Caicedo, who is also gaining interest across Europe. It looks like the prized asset of Brighton will be donning their colours at least beyond this January.
Mac Allister has been in decent form for Brighton this season. He scored 5 goals in the league prior to the World Cup and is expected to lay his first match back as World Champion on Tuesday as Brighton travel to face Everton. The Seagulls sit 10th in the Premier League table.