We're hungry for more success, says Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydous

Bengaluru, January 29: After having reached their maiden AFC Asian Cup semifinals, Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos insists his side are hungry for more success as they get ready for Tuesday's (January 29) mouthwatering last-four encounter against the hosts United Arab Emirates.
FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament so far winning all the five matches played without conceding a single goal.
A sixth win in a row would see Qatar into their first ever AFC Asian Cup final, and a seventh would make them champions.
Al Haydous has shone brightly throughout the tournament, one which has seen Qatar scale new heights at the continent's premier event thanks to a run of five successive victories.
Despite already going further in the competition than any previous Qatari side had done, the Al Sadd midfielder is adamant that Felix Sanchez's charges are still hungry for more.
"Of course, we hope we will qualify for the final, but nothing will be easy," Al Haydous told AFC.
"Facing the #UAE is our most difficult #AsianCup2019 match"— #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 29, 2019
🇶🇦 @QFA_EN's Hassan Al Haydos dreams of the final ahead of tonight's clash. pic.twitter.com/wf6Wuc3e7K
"We have been enjoying the tournament since the first minute, and we are all focused on trying to do our very best for the team.
"Our path so far has been very difficult with many obstacles, but we have progressed, and we are looking to improve even further against the UAE and reach the final," added Al Haydous, who made his international debut in 2007.
Now with over over 100 caps to his name, Al Haydos has added a healthy dose of footballing knowhow to a Qatar squad which contains a subtle blend of youth and experience.
Appearing in his third AFC Asian Cup, the 28-year-old believes the country's current generation have formed an impressive team spirit - one that he hopes will serve them well against the UAE.
"I can tell you for sure that I am not worried about myself as what really matters is that the team wins one game after game.
"I think everyone can see the excellent atmosphere among the players. Indeed, the 23 players plus all the technical staff are one big family and that is something which reflects positively on the pitch.
"We are confident and have prepared well for the match. We are looking forward to doing even better."
(Source: AFC)