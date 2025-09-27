IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Why was Dasun Shanaka not Given Run Out in Super Over? Explained

Football West Brom And Leicester City Share Points After Late Own Goal By Nathaniel Phillips In a dramatic Championship clash, Leicester City equalised against West Bromwich Albion thanks to a stoppage-time own goal from Nathaniel Phillips. Samuel Iling-Junior's debut goal seemed to secure victory for the Baggies until the late twist denied them all three points. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 3:25 [IST]

Leicester City managed to secure a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion in a dramatic finish at The Hawthorns. Nathaniel Phillips' own goal during stoppage time prevented the hosts from claiming victory. Samuel Iling-Junior had earlier put West Brom ahead with a brilliant debut goal, but Phillips' mistake in the 93rd minute ensured both teams shared the points.

In his first appearance for West Brom, Iling-Junior made an immediate impact. Just ten minutes into the game, he embarked on an impressive solo run and scored past Leicester's goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk. This early lead seemed to set the tone for the match, with West Brom looking poised to climb to second place in the Championship table.

Leicester tried to respond quickly, with Harry Winks coming close by volleying narrowly wide. Ricardo Pereira also had a chance but missed from Stephy Mavididi's cross. Despite these efforts, Leicester struggled to find the back of the net until late in the game.

West Brom had a golden opportunity to seal their win in the 90th minute. Josh Maja found himself inside the six-yard box but fired over after Stolarczyk parried Jed Wallace's free-kick. This miss proved costly as Leicester capitalised on their final chance.

The decisive moment came in stoppage time when Bobby De Cordova-Reid volleyed Abdul Fatawu's diagonal pass across goal. Phillips inadvertently turned it into his own net, leaving Josh Griffiths helpless and ensuring Leicester left with a point.

Leicester's Resilience and Statistics

This result means Leicester have now gained five points from losing positions this season, more than any other team in the Championship. Despite having only one shot on target throughout the match and an expected goals (xG) of just 0.94, they managed to avoid defeat.

Their streak of six consecutive league wins at The Hawthorns ended with this draw. Each of those victories was achieved under different managers, highlighting their adaptability and resilience in challenging situations.