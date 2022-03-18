West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (aet, 2-1 agg): Yarmolenko sends brilliant Hammers through to last eight

London, March 18: Andriy Yarmolenko scored in extra-time to send West Ham into the Europa League quarterfinals, eliminating Sevilla with a 2-1 aggregate triumph on a dramatic night at the London Stadium.
Tomas Soucek levelled up the tie with a powerful header shortly before half-time, but the Premier League side were unable to find a pivotal second goal before the contest moved into extra-time.
With the match seemingly heading for spot-kicks, Yarmolenko stepped up to tap home a dramatic West Ham winner after 112 minutes and the hosts held on to win 2-0 on the night.
The Ukranian substitute's stunning intervention means David Moyes' team have reached their first major European quarter-final since they reached the last eight of the 1980-81 Cup Winners' Cup.