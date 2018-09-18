Football

West Ham United confirm Wilshere ankle surgery

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere
London, September 18: Jack Wilshere has undergone surgery on an ankle injury, West Ham have confirmed.

The midfielder missed West Ham's 3-1 win at Everton on Sunday (September 16) as Manuel Pellegrini's side ended a run of four straight losses in the Premier League.

West Ham announced on Monday (September 17) the England international has had an operation, but the club's head of medical Richard Collinge indicated Wilshere is not expected to be out for too long.

"Jack underwent successful surgery in London on Monday morning for a minor ongoing ankle issue," Collinge told West Ham's website.

"The surgeon was happy with the procedure and all went as planned.

"We envisage he will only need a relatively short period of rest and will then start his rehabilitation.

"Jack is focused and determined to get back training and playing as soon as possible."

Wilshere has started four Premier League games since signing a three-year deal following his departure from Arsenal.

West Ham host Chelsea in a London derby on Sunday (September 23) with a home game against Manchester United also on their schedule before the end of September.

