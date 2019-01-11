West Ham United inform Arnautovic to honour contract

Bengaluru, January 11: West Ham United have told their star striker Marko Arnautovic that he will not be sold this January.
The Hammers have rejected a £35million bid from an unnamed Chinese club, believed to be Super League champions Shanghai SiPG.
The 29-year-old could expect to pick up around £200,000 a week with a move to the far east.
West Ham are braced for a renewed bid to sign their Austrian star but will hold firm during this transfer window even if an offer worth £50m comes in. Club boss Manuel Pellegrini wants to keep Arnautovic, as do the board.
Arnautovic is West Ham’s joint-top scorer this season with eight goals in 17 games of all competitions and has also attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton.
The Austrian international moved to the London Stadium for a record £22m fee from Stoke in July 2017 and scored 11 times for West Ham last season.
Arnautovic is under contract until 2022 and is seen as pivotal to the Hammers' climb up the Premier League table under Pellegrini.
However, there are reports that the Austrian wants West Ham to accept the £35m bid from the unnamed Chinese club to allow him to “challenge for titles” but has been told he is not for sale.
Arnautovic’s brother Danijel, who also acts as his agent, released a statement which asks for them to allow him to move to the Chinese Super League.
“West Ham bought Marko for peanuts. They paid £20m for him, which is nothing in the current market,” read the statement. “They bought him to keep them in the Premier League last season and he did that. He took every award at the club; best player, signing of the season and the players’ award.
“Now West Ham have a fantastic offer. It is close to double what they paid for him. He wants to go to a new market and challenge for titles. This is what he wants. It is his great desire that West Ham accept the offer from China.”
The Hammers have strengthened in the January window after swooping for Samir Nasri at the end of his ban.
The former Arsenal and Manchester City playmaker has added some much-needed creativity in midfield as well as a lot pf experience.