What new Tottenham signing will provide them

Kolkata, September 21: Tottenham Hotspur have made as many as five signings so far this summer with a double deal from Real Madrid last week.
While former club hero Gareth Bale has returned to the North London club on a season-loan, the Lilywhites have made another signing from Real Madrid in the form of left-back Sergio Reguilon.
It has also been suggessted that the deal includes a buy-back clause and a pre-emption clause which shows that how much Real Madrid value their former academy graduate and a return to Santiago Bernabeu could well be on the cards if the 23-year-old manages to impress with the Spurs.
Here we look at what the bombarding left-back will bring to Spurs.
Style of play
Reguilon is a modern day full-back who likes to push forward from the left-hand side on every opportunity. The Spanish international loves to attack, but has the energy to track back when his team needs him defensively. The 23-year-old had a sensational last season on loan at Sevilla and was instrumental in their Europa League triumph. He should definitely cause a lot of problems to oppositions in Spurs colours with his exceptional range of crossing and smart movement.
Strengths
Reguilon is blessed with blistering pace as well as natural fitness and that helps him bomb up and down the flank. His top speed last season was 33.53 km/h which shows that he can outrun most players going forward and is also excellent in terms of recovering in defensive situations.
Weaknesses
Reguilon is weak on his right foot and that often lets him down in both defensive and offensive situations. He made an average of 1.8 fouls per game last season which is exactly the same number of tackles he won on an average per game. Giving away too many silly fouls is something that can hurt Spurs dearly in the Premier League.
Verdict
Spurs desperately needed a top quality left-back. Reguilon has everything in his game to walk into the Spurs starting XI. Getting such a highly-rated left-back who is only 23 years of age and that too for just £27.6 million could prove to be an excellent piece of business by Spurs.