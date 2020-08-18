What’s in store for Reiss Nelson after Willian's arrival at Arsenal

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have seen a number of talented youngsters getting a fair shot at first-team football this season and Reiss Nelson is one of them.
However, Nelson could be made to leave north London in his search to become a first-team regular next season, as it appears as though Arsenal might be willing to sell should a suitable bid come in.
This is more due to Arsenal's recent acquisition of Willian on a free transfer. Nelson is well capable of playing in the number 10 role however his prime position is on the wings. And as of now, he is likely to face tough competition from Willian as well as Nicolas Pepe. At 20 years of age the player may not agree to be a benchwarmer, hence a likely transfer in the Summer has been foreseen.
Nelson's performance this season
The 20-year-old last season was coming back from a successful loan spell in Germany with TSG Hoffenheim where he scored seven goals in 23 Bundesliga matches. He was backed to make a big impact at the Emirates this season, however, was mostly neglected due to Pepe's arrival. Despite the Ivorian's inconsistent form, Nelson could not simply break into the side regularly.
Alongside performance issues, some minor fitness issues kept him out on the sidelines for a key part of the campaign as he could muster only 17 Premier League appearances, scoring one goal.
Should Nelson leave?
Unless there are big injury issues in the side Nelson is unlikely to be a first-team regular under Arteta. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pepe and youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka already in the mix, chances on either wing for Nelson look thin and things would only get more difficult with Willian around. But Arteta may play him through the middle and he also could be deputised by Eddie Nketiah – if Alexandre Lacazette departs.
Next season, he is sure to get more minutes under his belt given he stays fit. But at such a tender age, he should play regularly to continue his development and that could only be achievable if he departs. Another loan deal where he gets to play regularly at such a stage looks perfect for all the parties involved. He will have plenty of opportunities to impress next season and it may help him to outmuscle ageing players like Willian or Ozil in the long-run.