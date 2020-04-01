Football
What would this Wolves star bring to Arsenal?

By
Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota is an Arsenal target. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, April 1: Arsenal have been strongly linked with a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota.

However, the Gunners are likely face strong competition for the 26-year-old from their Premier League rivals Manchester United while there is also interest from the player's former club Atletico Madrid.

With Mikel Arteta desperately needing a major summer overhaul at the Emirates, the Portuguese international would be a good buy for the Gunners.

Jota has been identified by Arteta as a potential solution to the wide attacking problems currently evident in the Arsenal squad. The 23-year-old would be an automatic choice at the Emirates and would certainly enjoy himself in Arteta's set-up that is pretty much front-footed and free-flowing.

Eventhough Jota is naturally a wide player, he has mostly been used as a centre forward at the Molineux by Nuno Espirito Santo. And, even though he is not a natural number nine, he has delivered more often than not.

Such a gifted and intelligent player would easily fit in Arteta's system and he can prove to the fulcrum in the attack.

In Jota, Arsenal will get a player to solve their problems in the wide areas for at least four or five years if not more. He can also be a long-term starter at the Emirates. Also, he is Premier League proven and there are more chances that he will succeed at the north London club as well.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 10:31 [IST]
